There’s been a petrol bomb attack on a house in County Down overnight.

It happened in the Demense area just after 2.30am, when both a petrol bomb and paint bomb were thrown at the front of the property.

A neighbour heard the incident and put out a small fire.

There were no injuries but police say it was a terrifying and reckless incident for the occupants.

Police say they believe two tall men of slim build who had their hoods up, fled from the scene on foot.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email