P-and-O Ferries has made 800 of its staff redundant, with immediate effect.

It says the business is “not viable in its current state” following a 100-million pound year-on-year loss.

None of its ships are sailing at the moment, either.

It’s understood workers will be given compensation packages due to the short notice of the announcement.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email