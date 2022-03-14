Prescription drugs for depression in children high in Wexford

New figures show that County Wexford has one of the highest rates of juvenile anti depressant drug prescription in the country

The figures refer to those under the age of fifteen over the past nine years and have been released under the Freedom of Information Act

Ouside of Dublin and Cork, County Wexford has the highest number of children prescribed anti depressants apart from County Galway

The figure for the nine year period from 2012 to 2021 in Wexford is 1,618

There has been a marked increase in the past five years of children being prescribed medication and comes amid ongoing concern over CAHMS the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service

