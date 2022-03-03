Price of petrol in Ireland has gone above €2 for the first time

The price of a litre of petrol in Ireland has gone above €2 for the first time.

Maxol’s M3 Mulhuddart service station in Dublin was charging 200 cents per litre for a premium petrol product at one point yesterday.

AA Ireland had recently been predicting the price would exceed the €2 barrier.

Kevin McPartland, the chief executive of Fuels for Ireland, says the Ukraine-Russia conflict is a big factor.

“Oil prices are always very heavily dependent on the global geopolitical situation and any sort of unrest always impacts on oil prices

But Russia being a major exporter of oil and gas and the sanctions being imposed upon Russia means that the entire energy market in Europe, and inedeed the world. has been really significantly effected and that has put missive pressure on the price of oil.”

