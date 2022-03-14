Public transport users in Wexford could face service stoppages this summer.

95% of private bus operators say they can’t guarantee their service will continue until June, due to the spiraling cost of fuel.

The Coach Tourism and Transport Council of Ireland asked operators if it’s commercially viable for services to run up until June without any support and 5% said no.

90% of operators say they need up to a 35% increase in contract rates to continue their services.

Nearly two-thirds say fuel costs have increased by more than 50% over the past twelve months.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email