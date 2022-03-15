Restricting cigarette access for adults will help reduce fatal illnesses

Restricting access to cigarettes for adults will help cut the number of people dying from smoking-related illness.

That’s the view of one anti-smoking campaigner, who says Ireland should follow Britain’s lead and examine a ban on cigarette sales to under 25’s.

Those against the proposal say it amounts to the removal of personal freedoms.

However, director-general of the Tobacco Free Research Institute, Luke Clancy, says anything that cuts deaths should be welcomed.

“Can we stop people from dying from smoking?

“We know that lots of things work in particular price, banning of advertising and plain packaging.

“One of the things is access.

“This idea would extend it so that we are not just protecting children but adults as well and it is only fair that we are protecting them as well.”

