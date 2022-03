The Minister for Housing says including the right to housing in the constitution would be a positive step forward.

The Housing Commission met for the first time today.

The group is chaired by the former head of the Housing Agency John O’Connor.

Minister Darragh O’Brien says examining a referendum on the right to housing is a key priority for the commission.

