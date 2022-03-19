Rosslare Europort’s potential for an offshore renewable energy hub

Enterprise Ireland are reviewing the potential for creating jobs at a possible offshore renewable energy hub at Rosslare Europort.

Wexford TD James Browne met with Enterprise Ireland CEO Mr. Leo Clancy to explore the potential of developing Enterprise Ireland-supported renewable energy jobs in County Wexford.

In a Statement James Browne says Rosslare Europort has great potential to serve as an offshore renewable energy hub, which will offer major opportunities for the County Wexford and south-eastern economy.

The Expert Group of Future Skills Needs expects the number of off-shore wind employees to rise from the low hundreds to approximately 2500 by 2025.

