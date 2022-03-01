Russian media say peace talks to take place tomorrow

The Taoiseach has described Russian President Vladimir Putin as a thug and a bully who is committing war crimes.

Micheál Martin said Ireland would fully enforce EU sanctions and is targeting Russian money held in companies based in the IFSC.

He’s said Ireland needs to keep channels of communication open with Russia and any decision to expel the ambassador will be made at an EU level.

But Micheál Martin says the Government is unequivocal in its condemnation of Russia’s invasion.

“Vladimir Putin, who is a bully and a thug, has unleashed an unprovoked and unjustifiable war on the people of Ukraine committing war crimes in the process.”

Russian media say peace talks between Ukraine and Russia are due to take place tomorrow.

Discussions between delegations from both sides started yesterday in Belarus, near the Ukrainian border.

This round of talks is due to take place near the Polish-Belarusian border.

Ukraine has said the talks are aimed at establishing a ceasefire and Russia’s withdrawal, but Western officials are wary of Russia’s motives.

President Michael D Higgins says a great sense of darkness has fallen across the world at the unfolding tragedy in Ukraine.

In a statement, President Higgins says the hearts of the Irish people go out to all of those who are suffering.

He says the violence must stop and troops must be withdrawn by Russia.

The President also called for full humanitarian access to all civilians in need.

