Safe drinking guidelines are to be re-examined over concern about the amount of alcohol people are consuming at home.

The guidelines say a maximum of 17 standard drinks for men and 11 units for women each week is safe.

They were last reviewed in 2009.

However according to the Irish Independent, Doctors and the HSE’s Alcohol Programme are to be reviewed as the Covid pandemic led even more people to regularly drink at home.

