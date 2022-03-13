SER Sports Hour Saturday 12th March with Aidan Delaney

On Saturday’s Sports Hour we celebrated alongside the Gorey senior football team as they were crowned the All Ireland Champions.

Cathal Murphy’s goal helped them to the victory and we heard from him as well as co-captains Jack Higgins and Brian Cushe.

The mentors Anthony Masterson, George Sunderland, John O’Brien and Brendan O’Sullivan highlighted the brilliant work that the lads put in all year.

Former Wexford Wanderers man Brian Deeny joined us after signing his first senior contract with Leinster.

The lock talked coming back from injuries, getting out the competitive academy and doing the donkey work for Rory O’Connor in schools football.

And we took a look at the Wexford people who are abroad and thinking of home at this special time of year.

London holds its St Patrick’s Day parade on Sunday and leading the line this year will be the Father Murphy’s GAA club.

A club with a great Wexford connection, their club chairman Larry O’Leary will tell us about their development since the creation in 1988, why it remains a home from home for our emigrants and why London Mayor Sadiq Khan is a fan.

Cathal Murphy, Jack Higgins and Brian Cushe on Gorey’s All Ireland Win:

The Gorey Community School mentors on growing the game of football in North Wexford:

Brian Deeny on signing with Leinster and making the step up from the academy:

Larry O’Leary of Fr Murphy’s Club in London:

