SER Sports Hour Saturday 5th March with Aidan Delaney

On Saturday’s Sports Hour, we heard from the Wexford senior hurling manager Darragh Egan after their win over Offaly.

His side have gone 4 for 4 in this year’s Division 1A with a big challenge against Cork to come.

We also caught up with Offaly manager Michael Fennelly who is aiming to turn around their fortunes and make them a force once again.

Michael also paid tribute to his Ballyhale Shamrocks clubman Paul Shefflin following his tragic death.

We looked ahead to the All Ireland Club Camogie final with Oulart The Ballagh hoping to go back to back in Croke Park.

Legends Ursula Jacob and Stacey Kehoe told us about their motivation for going again so soon after winning the title in December.

Manager Colin Sunderland also looked at their opponent’s Sarsfields and what kind of challenge they’ll bring this year.

And we spoke with the extraordinary Anne Gilshinan of Slaney Olympic after a brilliant European Masters tournament in Portugal.

The Bridgetown resident talked to us about her gold medals, training regime and about inspiring the next generation.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday from 6-7pm.

Darragh Egan on another win in the hurling:

Michael Fennelly on the challenges of being the Offaly boss:

Ursula Jacob and Stacey Kehoe build up to the All Ireland Camogie Final:

Colin Sunderland on Oulart The Ballagh’s quest for more glory:

Anne Gilshinan on the European Masters in Braga:

