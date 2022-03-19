Ireland will enjoy sunshine and warm temperatures for the foreseeable future.

The fine weather is to continue over the remainder of St Patrick’s weekend and into next week.

Temperatures could reach up to 18 degrees in the Midlands and West, staying cooler on Eastern and Southern coasts.

Meteorologist with Met Éireann, Deirdre Lowe, says aside from a few showers the bright spring weather is here to stay.

“It looks like it will continue for the coming weeks and possibly longer as well.

“But there will be one or two showers over the next couple of day.”

