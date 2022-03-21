Visiting restrictions introduced at Wexford General Hospital

Visiting restrictions have been reintroduced with immediate effect at Wexford General Hospital.

Due to the high levels of Covid-19 now in the county and the continued increase of patients attending Wexford General with Covid, Hospital Management are introducing a pause on visiting to all medical and surgical wards.

Almost 64-thousand cases of Covid19 have been confirmed over the past five days.

1,308 people are in hospital nationally, with 49 of those in ICU.

Ireland is currently experiencing what NPHET calls an ‘exit wave’ of the virus, with an increase of hospitalisations of 25 per cent in the past week.

