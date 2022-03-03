War intensifies as French and Russian presidents speak

Emergency services in Ukraine say a Russian missile strike on homes and two schools in Chernihiv has killed 22 people – as they continue to dispute claims that Moscow’s only targeting military sites.

Day eight of the invasion has seen the shelling continue across the country.

Mariupol, in the south, is without water, heating and food – with politicians there accusing Russia of ‘genocide’.

Peace talks are under way for a second time, in Belarus.

Earlier the Ukraine Parliament met in a show of defiance.

There was a 90 minute phone call between French President Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin earlier, where the Russian President is reported to have said he wants to control the entirety of Ukraine.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email