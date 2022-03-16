Wexford agricultural land prices jump 10% 2 years

Agricultural land prices in Wexford have seen their biggest increase since the financial crash in 2008.

Wexford prices have jumped 10% in the last 2 years with the highest sale of agricultural land per acre here selling at €34,286 euro.

The average sale price of agri-land per acre in Wexford now stands at €15,233.

The most significant price increase was seen in Clare where a 94% increase was recorded.

The figures are contained in the Irish Farmers Journal’s annual land price report which reveals the average price of agricultural land increased by 16% in 2020.

Paul Mooney, Property Editor, with the Irish Farmers Journal said its not just farmers who are buying up land.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email