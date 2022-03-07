Wexford dairy farmers to be asked to plant crops amid Ukraine invasion

Dairy farmers say a Government scheme asking them to plant crops must be voluntary.

The Agriculture Minister will make the request tomorrow, in a meeting with farming representatives.

There are fears around European food security as both Russia and Ukraine are major exporters of grains.

Pat McCormack’s the President of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association, he says a compulsory scheme wouldn’t work.

“I think it has to be a voluntary scheme and it has to be incentivized.

“It’s just not going to suit some people, it’s not going to suit some farming systems.

“But there are systems out there that it can suit and they can embrace it.

“I think they will have to be encourage to embrace it.”

Wexford Chairman of the Irish Farmers Association Jer O’Mahony says Farmers here in the county are in a good position.

“Wexford is probably one of the best counties in this country to be able to grow extra grain.

“There are so many rules and regulations that certainly a lot of people would not and obviously the cost of fuel input is horrendous

“Something would have to be done but it is certainly possible.

“It beholds us to everything we can.”

