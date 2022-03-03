Wexford Labour Councillors respond to surprise resignation of Party Leader

Wexford Labour Councillor Maura Bell says she is shocked and disappointed at the sudden resignation of Party leader Alan Kelly.

After less than two years in the job, he was faced with the difficult task of increasing the party’s popularity during Covid, but it didn’t happen.

Councillor Maura Bell described Alan Kelly as a doer and wished he had more time to improve the Party’s fortunes.

But she is also disappointed that those on the ground had to hear in the media of the Party Leader resigning.

“For the people on the ground, such as me as a local Councillor in the local Wexford District, I was disappointed and saddened to hear it through the media channels.

“I would have thought that this day and age somebody would have gotten the message to the members of the Labour Party out of courtesy and professionalism to let us know what has happened.

“Shocked, saddened, disappointed all in one.”

A Labour Senator has backed Ivana Bacik or Duncan Smith to take over as party leader.

Alan Kelly resigned last night having lost the confidence of the parliamentary party.

Poor polling numbers and concerns about the legacy of Labour’s time in Government prompted the move.

Senator Marie Sherlock says they also need to cut ties with the 2011 to 2016 Government.

Local Labour Councillor George Lawlor has been reacting to the news and says Ireland needs the Labour Party.

“With regards to the 2011 to 2016 government, perception is everything and if the perception is out that the old brigade is running the show within the party then that’s something we need to tackle and we need to get rid of that perception.

“We have some excellent candidates I know that will emerge, be it Ivana Bacik or Duncan Smith.

“Both of them would be well capable of running the Party.

I think Ireland needs the Labour Party more than ever now.”

