Wexford County Council has been discussing the impact of Ukranian refugees on accommodation and services in the county

At its meeting this afternoon council members outlined facilities and services avalaible to deal with the increasing numbers arriving here, of which over one thousand have entered the country through Rosslare

Last week, the Tanaiste Leo Varadkar predicted up to 20 thousand will have arrived in the country by the end of this month.

