Wexford Town boil water notice issued on Friday remains in place

Irish Water and Wexford County Council would like to remind customers supplied by the Wexford Town Public Water Supply, that the boil water notice issued on Friday due to high turbidity remains in place.

Experts from Irish Water and Wexford County Council are continuing to assess the situation with a view to having the notice lifted as quickly as possible.

In the meantime, all customers of this supply are advised to boil water before use until further notice.

To find out more on water usage guidelines and locations effected visit water.ie.

