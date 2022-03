Wind and rain warnings have been issued for the entire country starting tomorrow.

A status yellow alert for 10 counties will run from 4 o’clock tomorrow morning until 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

The areas range from Waterford in the south-east to Donegal in the north-west.

A similar warning for all 26 counties will run from 10 o’clock tomorrow night until Wednesday afternoon.

