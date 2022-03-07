Work continuing on how thousands of refugees will be housed in Ireland

Almost 500 Ukrainian refugees arrived in Ireland yesterday bringing the total since the conflict started to around 1,800.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said work is continuing to establish where the expected 100,000 total refugees will be housed here.

The UN estimated so far more than 1.7 million people have fled the country amid the invasion from Russia.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says those arriving in Ireland will be given access to accommodation, healthcare and education.

“The bottom line is this is an exceptional humanitarian crisis brought about by war.

“It is a war time situation therefore our response have to be different to a non war time situation.

“All of us will have to do everything we can to make those services accessible to Ukrainians fleeing war.”

