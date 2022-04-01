135 Wexford women waiting 5 months or more for Gynecology scan

1,221 women across Wexford are waiting on an appointment for Gynecology scans and tests at Wexford General Hospital.

The figures were obtained in a parliamentary Question from Sinn Fein

Over 30,000 women Nationally are on the waiting list with an average waiting time of five months.

135 of those women in Wexford have been on the waiting list for five months or more.

Speaking on Morning Mix Wexford Sinn Fein TD Johnny Mythen says preventative treatment – can be the difference between life and death.

