South East pig farmers are loosing between 60 and 70 thousand euro per month and need of a bailout to survive.

Cabinet has been asked to sign off on a further 16 million euro package for pig farmers this morning.

It will see them paid up to €70,000 depending on things like farm size, size of herd and number of pigs.

This comes on top of a previous package which paid pig farmers €20,000 each.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue says it’s to address rising costs of feed and energy.

