A man in his 60’s has died in a crash in Wexford

A man in his 60’s has died in a crash in county Wexford.

The incident happened at Curracloe in county Wexford at around 10.35am this morning.

The victim a man in his 60’s was the only occupant in the single car crash.

He was taken to Wexford General Hospital where he later passed away, with a post mortem to be carried out.

Forensic investigators are at the scene, meaning the road through Curracloe village is closed with diversions in place.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Gardaí.

