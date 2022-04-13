‘Civil War Digitisation Day’ invites Wexford people to document their stories

Wexford Library is inviting members of the public to come forward with their memorabilia to add to their digital archives.

Gorey and Wexford Library are holding an open day at the end of the month where people can present their stories and various objects to be documented by historians.

Wexford Library branches are hosting a “Wexford War of Independence and Civil War Digitisation Day” in Wexford and Gorey Library’s at the end of the month.

Members of the public are invited to bring photographs, postcards, letters, diaries, medals or other memorabilia in relation to this turbulent time in our history, the War of Independence, from 1919 to 1921.

Staff from Wexford Libraries will record the story of whom they belonged to and why they are so important.

The objects will then be scanned or photographed to be added to their archives.

Historians and experts will also be on hand to discuss the significance of these treasures.

To get involved – visit Wexford Library, Mallin Street, Wexford Town on Friday 29th of April – OR – Gorey Library, The Avenue, Gorey Town on Friday, 13th May.

