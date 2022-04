Cuts to the VAT rate charged on electricity and gas will last until the end of October.

The current reduced excise rate on petrol and diesel has been extended until the budget in October.

It will be worth around 50 euro off an annual gas bill and €70 off electricity for the year.

Ministers also agreed to scrap the €50 PSO levy and pay €100 to those in receipt of fuel allowance from mid-May.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email