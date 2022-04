More than 58 thousand tonnes of packaging waste is expected to recycled over the Easter weekend, enough to fill the Aviva Stadium three times over.

A study of 1,000 people by Repak found half will buy six or more Easter Eggs this year, up 18 percent on 2021.

It also found over a third of those surveyed weren’t aware that both hard and soft plastic are now recyclable in Ireland.

