Gardai meet with local communities

An Garda Síochána, supported by the IFA and the National Rural Safety Forum, are inviting local communities to a ‘meet and greet’ opportunity on this Wednesday 27th

The meeting will take place at eleven venues around County Wexford both urban and rural

The day, last held in 2020 will involve communities meeting with their local Gardaí and community representatives to discuss matters of importance to them such as rural safety, crime prevention and security.

The meetings will be informal and will last approximately one hour and for the times and locations of the meetings go to www.garda.ie

