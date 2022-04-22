Health Minister Says “Ambitious Plans” For Wexford General Hospital

The Minister for Health has confirmed Wexford General Hospital has submitted “ambitious plans” for new patient facilities.

Stephen Donnelly made his comments while on a visit to the Hospital this afternoon.

Wexford General has submitted plans for funding for a new 96 bed ward ,which will contain individual patient units and ensuite facilities.

Mr. Donnelly says he will be allocating funding this year to begin the design phase of the project, while he also recommitted his intention for a new MRI Scanner at Wexford General Hospital.

You can hear the interview with the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly in full on South East Radio’s Morning Mix with Alan Corcoran on Monday.

