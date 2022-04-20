Large number of ‘Zombie’ cars imported into Ireland

Car history check company MotorCheck.ie has completed the first major cross border analysis of salvaged and written off vehicles imported into the Republic of Ireland from the UK.

The company found over 39,000 affected vehicles that had been imported into the Republic of Ireland.

At today’s values, the market value of those is €9, 280,000 in County Wexford alone

Examples of Zombie cars were found currently for sale privately and on dealers’ forecourts with ‘All Clear’ histories.

Zombie vehicles are those brought back to life but not correctly identified as insurance write offs or ex-salvage

Motorcheck say buyers need to beware of these cars possible hidden history

From today and for a limited time, Irish motorists can check for free if their car is one of the identified vehicles by visiting www.motorcheck.ie

