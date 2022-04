There are 4,728 new cases of Covid-19 today.

2,098 are PCR-confirmed cases, while 2,630 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

There’s been a drop of 71 in the number of people in hospital, down to 933.

58 are in ICU, which is an increase of 5.

Latest figures show there are currently 30 people being treated with Covid-19 in Wexford General Hospital, a rise of 6 on yesterday’s numbers while there are none in ICU.

