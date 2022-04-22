Major Development Plans & New Jobs Announced For Rosslare Europort

A major new development at Rosslare Europort could create 2,000 jobs in the South East.

Two hundred million euro is being invested in Ireland’s Offshore Renewable Energy Hub, which is expected to be operational in 2026.

It’ll serve the wind farms that are planned for the Irish and Celtic seas.

The Manager at Rosslare Europort, Glen Carr, has described the announcement as “historical”. He will explain the details of the significant announcement on South East Radio’s Morning Mix with Alan Corcoran just after 10am this morning.

All of the relevant stakeholders have come together from the Business Community, Education and Iarnród Éireann, who own the infrastructure, to bring the plan to fruition.

The Corporate Communications Manager with Iarnród Éireann, Barry Kenny, says it’s a very “significant development”.

