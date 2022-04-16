New Crown Quarter In Wexford Town To Create 40 New Jobs

The new Crown Quarter in Wexford Town is expected to open this summer.

The development, which includes a new accommodation offering – Sleep at the Crown and Jaspers Restaurant – is currently under construction.

A unique street covering will also form part of the development, as well as the Crown Bar which is currently open.

The project will create forty new jobs and the Crown Quarter is hosting a recruitment event next Tuesday 19th April at the Crown Bar from 4pm to 7pm

Colm Neville, owner of the Crown Quarter, says the development will be a unique experience for the town.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email