Professor Veronica Campbell Named South East Technology University President

The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris has designated Prof Veronica Campbell to be appointed first President of South East Technological University

Prof Campbell’s appointment as SETU President will be put forward for ratification by the new university’s governing body at its first meeting on establishment on Sunday, 1 May

Chairperson Designate of the Governing Body Prof Patrick Prendergast warmly welcomed Prof Campbell’s appointment.

Minister Harris says Professor Campbell comes with exemplary qualifications.

