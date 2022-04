A Dublin rail line has been named one of Europe’s best train journeys.

The coastal route from the capital to Rosslare is included in a new book by Lonely Planet.

It details how it’s possible to travel from Dublin all the way to Madrid by train and ferry.

The travel company says its guide offers a sustainable and stress-free way to explore Europe, that’s eco-friendly and sometimes quicker.

