Rosslare is consistently the sunniest spot in the country

Rosslare has been revealed as the sunniest town in Ireland

According to a study published in the Irish Independent Rosslare has consistently more sunshine hours that any other part of Ireland

The average daily summer sunshine levels over South Wexford is six hours leading to sixteen hundred hours of sunshine annually

The study also revealed that the most concentrated level of rainfall ever recorded in the country also occurred in County Wexford

More than two inches of rain fell in one hour which was recorded at Clonroche on June 27th 1986

