Rosslare is consistently the sunniest spot in the country

Rosslare has been revealed as the sunniest town in Ireland
According to a study published in the Irish Independent Rosslare has consistently more sunshine hours that any other part of Ireland
The average daily summer sunshine levels over South Wexford is six hours leading to sixteen hundred hours of sunshine annually
The study also revealed that the most concentrated level of rainfall ever recorded in the country also occurred in County Wexford
More than two inches of rain fell in one hour which was recorded at Clonroche on June 27th 1986