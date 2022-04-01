Ryanair calls for Army to deal with long queues at Dublin Airport

Ryanair has called for 200 members of the army to be brought in to deal with long queues at Dublin Airport.

Michael O’Leary says last weekend’s chaotic scenes can’t be allowed to continue.

People at Dublin airport have been following the advice to arrive at least 3.5 hours before their flight as the airport deals with major staff shortages.

Spokesperson for the DAA, Graeme McQueen says it was taking around an hour to get through security this morning, heading into the weekend.

CEO of Ryanair Michael O’Leary says 200 members of the army need to be drafted in while security staff are hired and trained over the next 6 to 8 weeks.

Management at the Airport and the Minister of State for Transport are meeting today, while Ryanair has called for an emergency meeting involving all stakeholders.

