South East business among 7 shut down by Food Safety Authority

Seven food businesses have been shut down by the Food Safety Authority, for breaches of food safety legislation including a dead rat found in a box of crisps in a shop.

Closure orders were served on businesses in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, and Waterford.

Inspectors found a range of issues including evidence of rats, no means to wash and disinfect cooking equipment, and no hot water for handwashing in a staff toilet.

The FSAI says it’s simply not good enough that there continues to be such grave and serious disregard of basic food safety procedures.

