Taoiseach meets Ukranian Prime Minister in Shannon

The Taoiseach has said Vladimir Putin is deliberately trying to bomb citizens out of Ukraine to create a refugee crisis.

Micheál Martin met with the Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at Shannon Airport for more than an hour this afternoon.

Later he’ll brief the Cabinet on efforts to house Ukrainian refugees with the Millstreet Arena in Cork likely to come into use as emergency accommodation as early as today.

Speaking in Shannon the Taoiseach said Europe will face up to the migration challenges caused by the war

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email