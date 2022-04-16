Thousands Of GAA Fans Expected At Wexford Park For The Start Of The Senior Hurling Championship

Gardai in Wexford Town will implement a traffic management plan around Wexford Park this afternoon.

It’s the opening day of the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship.

Wexford host Galway at 4.30pm in Wexford Park in a game that could prove crucial in the race to qualify from the round-robin.

Thousands of fans will watch the game at Wexford Park – but it will also be broadcast live on South East Radio.

Meanwhile the 100th Anniversary of the birth of Wexford Hurling legend Nicky Rackard will be marked at the game this afternoon.

Labour Councillor George Lawlor will perform Cuchulainn’s Son at Wexford Park this afternoon.

