Two separate murder investigations underway in Sligo

Two separate murder investigations are underway in Sligo after the bodies of two men were discovered in their homes in the town this week.

The remains of 58 year old Michael Snee were found at Connaughton Road last night, while the body of 42 year old Aidan Moffitt was discovered at Cartron Heights on Monday night.

Gardaí say they are investigating if there was a hate related motive to these murders and whether the victims met their attacker online.

It’s not clear at this stage if the killings are linked, or if there is any connection with a weekend assault in Sligo in which a man lost an eye.

Gardaí say they are keeping an open mind in the investigation.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email