Two vigils are due to take place in South Wexford this weekend to remember the two men killed in Sligo earlier this week.

Gardai are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Michael Snee and Aidan Moffitt.

Hooked on Diversity will host a vigil at 7pm tonight at the Castle in Fethard on Sea, while the group will also hold a vigil at the Thosel in New Ross at 7pm tomorrow night.

