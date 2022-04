Ireland’s economy won’t remain functional if wealth isn’t better distributed, according to a leading economist.

It comes as new figures show Ireland’s top CEOs took home on average 4.79 million euro last year, with the highest earning chief executive receiving a 13.9 million euro pay package.

The pay increase comes as many workers grapple with the inflation crisis.

Economist for KBC Bank Austin Hughes says the gap between high and low earners in Ireland is widening

