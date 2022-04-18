Wexford drama groups make it to the All Ireland

Amateur drama is alive and well in County Wexford

Four groups from the county have qualified for the All Ireland Drama Finals beginning at the weekend

Kilrush and Bunclody Kilmyshal will compete in the open section in Athlone in May

While Kilmuckridge and Camross take part in the confined section which begins this weekend in the Arts Centre in Ballyshannon in Donegal

The Camross Drama Group with “Kings Of The Kilburn High Road” open the festival on Friday night while Kilmuckridge will perform “The Playboy Of The Western World” on the following Tuesday night

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email