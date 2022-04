A woman is due before the courts shortly charged in connection with the murder of an elderly woman in Dublin.

Maura Bergin was found dead at her home in Seville Place in the north inner city on Wednesday.

She’d suffered multiple stab wounds.

A woman in her 40’s was later arrested in connection with her death, she’s now been charged and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice shortly.

