The Foreign Affairs Minister says the latest move against the Northern Ireland protocol from the British Government will damage trust in the process.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss confirmed they will pass a bill to scrap bits of the Protocol without any agreement with the EU.

Simon Coveney has said such action is deeply damaging to trust and political stability.

Liz Truss told the House of Commons they plan to press ahead if there’s no compromise

