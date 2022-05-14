Calls For Full Public Ownership Of Land For New National Maternity Hospital

A Waterford TD says the new National Maternity Hospital should be built on public land, in full public ownership.

Sinn Fein’s David Cullinane says it would be the best outcome not just for staff and patients but also for the taxpayer.

It comes ahead of St. Vincent’s Healthcare Group appearing before the Oireachtas Health Committee on Monday to discuss the plan.

Mr. Cullinane says he’ll be asking the Group why it can’t transfer the land to the Government.

Meanwhile protestors will be calling for the new National Maternity Hospital to be secular at a rally in Dublin today.

They’ll gather outside the Dail at 2pm for a demonstration.

