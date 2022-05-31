Fast track funding for Enniscorthy water supplies

Irish Water has fast-tracked funding to carry out essential operational and maintenance works at Enniscorthy Water Treatment Plant.

Currently consumers on the supply line are on a boil water notice which will be in operation for some time yet

A long-term, multi-million plan for the upgrade of the plant is already in train with a significant upgrade of the scheme planned.

That proposed plan includes upgrades to the intake at Clonhaston, raw water main replacement and significant investment at the Vinegar Hill Water Treatment Plant itself.

Work will now begin on this next year

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email