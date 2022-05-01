It’s an historic day as the South East Technological University officially opens.

It will serve eighteen thousand students, which will increase to twenty five thousand over the coming years.

The Minister for Further and Higher Education signed an order for the University to come into existence today. Minister Harris says “this is a red letter day for the south east, now for the first time a university stands in the region”

He added the University will “improve the quality of higher education, employment, enterprise and skills creation, expanded research, socio-economic and regional development in the vibrant South East”

Minister Harris praised the “hard work” put in over the past decade by staff management, students and the people of the South East to create a new Technological University.

The Minister has committed to investment for infrastructure and new buildings, education, and in research as the new University is officially launched.

Earlier this week Professor Veronica Campbell was appointed as the inaugural president of the new TU serving the south east. Professor Campbell says “We are ambitious for our new university and for our region. We want to become a leading European technological university, transforming lives, and driving growth through excellence in learning, research, collaboration and innovation”

The Chairperson of the Governing Body, Professor Patrick Prendergast who is from Co, Wexford and the former Provost of Trinity College said “The creation of the South East Technological University is a momentous day for the south east of Ireland. It marks a new dawn for the region, and the governing body share an immense pride with the staff and students as the new university becomes reality.

The South East Technological University evolved out of the institutes of technology at Waterford and Carlow and brings together over 50 years of experience in higher education, research, innovation and stakeholder collaboration. It will have campuses across the south east in Wexford, Waterford, Carlow, Wicklow and Kilkenny.

